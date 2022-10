ILT20 to introduce 'Smartball' technology in inaugural tournament

ILT20 owners during the trophy launch. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Thu 20 Oct 2022, 11:21 PM

The UAE's own T20 League — ILT20 aims to take its fan engagement into the stratosphere by partnering with 'Smartball' for the opening edition of the tournament.

When the six franchises face off against each other in the enthralling tournament, starting January 2023, the Smartball will assist ILT20 in providing real-time, in-depth analytics, and serve to enhance player performance much to the delight of cricket-fans across the globe.

Smartball’s cutting-edge technology consists of an ‘IoT’ device in the nucleus of the ball, which acts as the connection between various devices and portals - technology - communication - cloud, tracking various data points such as the speed of the ball, revolutions per minute, distance the ball travels after being struck by a batsperson, detection of the ball connecting with the bat or, in fact, any surface, measuring the change in direction the ball propels through the air or off the pitch, among many other needed and engaging statistics. Through the Bluetooth-driven technology, the data given by the Smartball will be transferred to the tournament’s match analytics provider who will then provide this integral data to the tournament’s commentary, franchise and statistician teams – for the benefit of all.

Speaking about the introduction of the Smartball, Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary, Emirates Cricket Board said: "With technology growing at a rapid pace, we have a responsibility of not only keeping up with but staying well ahead of the times, commitment to innovation is one of the core values of the ILT20 and this partnership is a testament to this.” “Therefore, we are delighted to introduce Smartball in the first season of the ILT20.” “Data has become an integral part of the cricketing world, and our way of life, today's fans want to know all kinds of data about their favourite stars in action. We are eager to witness the effect of Smartball in the upcoming season."

Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram said: “This is something new, something exciting, something useful. As a bowler, you can gauge how the ball will swing or react on a certain pitch, but with this technology you, again as a bowler, can go back after the game and assess the actual data and understand how to start (the next game). As a commentator I’ll be able to see the swing, the pace off the pitch, from the air and how much it spins, that’s something new and will be a lot of help.”

While West Indies ace Dwayne Bravo commented: “The direction cricket is going this (technology) will definitely come in handy. Data is very important, it’s crucial for captains, coaches and the player, (so) the feedback the ball will give you will help prepare you (for the next game) and move you forward in the tournament.” “It’s good, I played with this ball last season and wasn’t aware. It’s something for the bowlers.” Watch and learn more about these two cricketing greats using and explaining the Smartball ‘here’.