World's leading sires represented at Goffs 2023 Dubai Breeze-up Sale

The inaugural sale has already produced 13 individual winners in five countries

Mr Raj is a product of 2022 Goffs Dubai Breeze-Up Salle. — Photo ERA

By Team KT Published: Sun 19 Mar 2023, 9:23 PM Last updated: Sun 19 Mar 2023, 9:24 PM

Some of the most established sires in horse racing will be represented when the Dubai Racing Club, in cooperation with Goffs, Ireland's leading Bloodstock Sales Company, will conduct the 2023 Dubai Breeze-Up Sale on Tuesday.

Following the success of the inaugural sale which achieved the highest average and highest price of any Breeze-Up conducted by a European auction house in 2022, a 73-strong catalogue of two-year-olds will go under the hammer at 5 pm in the Meydan Racecourse Parade Ring.

The sale's breezes will take place at the Dubai Racing Club Training Track at 7:45 am on Monday.

The inaugural sale has already produced 13 individual winners in five countries. Among the best graduates is the winner Labeling (GB) (Frankel) {GB}), who is also Group 1-placed in Japan, as well as the winning Mr Raj (Bolt d'Oro), who ran third in the G3 UAE 2000 Guineas earlier this month.

Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmook Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Racing Club, said, “We are delighted to welcome buyers, consigners, and bloodstock agents to the first renewal of the Dubai Breeze-Up Sale, held in association with Goffs after a very successful inaugural auction in 2022. The catalogue contains carefully selected specialist horses that serve the underlying vision of this unique sale in the region.

“Thanks to the leadership and vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we aim to be the best at what we do.

“We always believed that the Dubai Breeze-Up Sale offers potential buyers a unique opportunity to purchase young horses sourced from various farms and bloodstock sales worldwide based on studies of their attributes and pedigrees and with varieties that meet various needs and expectations.

“It offers potential buyers from the region select runners that save them the hassles of travelling and shopping around and offers them select runners at competitive prices in a venue so close to numerous vibrant racing centres,” Sheikh Rashid added.

“The catalogue features outstandingly bred individuals; many of whom are by some of the world's leading stallions and are related to horses who thrived in this region.”

The 2023 catalogue includes individuals by established sires like American Pharoah, Constitution, Curlin, Ghostzapper, Hard Spun, Gun Runner, Into Mischief, Justify, Kingman (GB), Medaglia d'Oro, No Nay Never, Not This Time, Sea The Stars (Ire), Speightsown, Tapit, War Front, Zoustar (Aus), and Yoshida (Jpn), as well as exciting first-season sires such as Masar (Ire), Too Darn Hot (GB) and Ten Sovereigns (Ire).

Goffs Group Chief Executive Henry Beeby added, “The Dubai Breeze Up Sale in association with Goffs achieved some of the strongest results of any breeze-up sale in 2022.

“Buoyed by the success of year one, the breeze-up consignors went to the world's leading yearling sales with this year's Dubai Breeze-Up firmly in their sights and our selection team led by Tom Taaffe and Nick Nugent has worked with them to compile a catalogue of unrivalled quality that will appeal to all Middle Eastern and international buyers attending the Dubai World Cup.

“It is an honour for Goffs to conduct the Dubai Breeze Up on behalf of the Dubai Racing Club and I wish to extend my thanks once again for the trust placed in the Goffs service by Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmook Al Maktoum and his team whilst we salute the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in adding this sale to the iconic Dubai World Cup Meeting.”