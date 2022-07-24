Hope scores ton as West Indies post 311-6 against India in second ODI

West Indies' Shai Hope scored a century in his 100th match as the West Indies posted 311-6 against India in the second One-Day International of the three-match series at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Sunday.

The opener top scored with 115 from 135 deliveries with eight boundaries and three sixes, his 13th ton in One-Day Internationals.

Captain Nicholas Pooran clubbed 74 from 77 balls that included six sixes and one boundary. Hope's opening partner Kyle Mayers cracked 39 from 23 deliveries with six boundaries and one six. Shamarh Brooks made 35.

West Indies won the toss for the second time running but this time chose to bat.

West Indies replaced left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie with leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr. Motie had suffered a fractured thumb during the first ODI.

Pacer Avesh Khan made his ODI debut for India, replacing Prasidh Krishna.

Earlier, in the first ODI on Friday, India had just managed to hold off the challenge of an inspired West Indies team with the under-strength visitors coming away with a three-run victory.

Brief scores:

West Indies: 311-6 in 50 overs (Shai Hope 115, Nicholas Pooran 74, Kyle Mayers 39, Shamarh Brooks 35; Shardul Thakur 3-54) vs India