Halago clinches championship trophy at FIGME's 16th season opener

The Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon will also offer 10km, 5km and 2km runs for athletes of all ages and abilities
Joey Halago, the 2022 Order of Merit Champion was back with a vengeance and reigned as champion in the 16th Seasons Open 2024 of the Filipino Golfers in the Middle East (FIGME).
FIGME's curtain raiser event held last weekend is the first major tournament in its Race to Order of Merit 2024. It assembled 46 members for an early 08:00 AM Shotgun in the Ian Baker Finch-designed Arabian Ranches Golf Club.
Green speeds measured 11 on the stimp metre making the course a tough one to handle.
The stableford event produced Halago's best score of 34 points which were highlighted by birdies on holes 2, 13 and 14.
In close contention were Mesh Shrikumar (+10) and Ramon Navea (+13) with 33 points apiece playing off in the Gold Division.
One of the highlights of the Seasons Opener was the Order of Merit Perpetual Trophy Presentation to Angelo Reston, FIGME's Best Golfer of 2023, Race to Order of Merit.
Origo Solutions, Birdies & Pars Travel Destination, Four Points Sheraton, and #FIGMEgolfers were the patrons of the 16th Seasons Open.
FIGME Members contributed to the Annual Membership where half of the proceeds will be allocated to their Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.
The next event will be a minor Order of Merit tournament to be held in Al Zorah Golf Club on Saturday, 17th February.
Results
Joey Halago - Seasons Open 2024 Over All Champion
Platinum Division - Hcp 0 to 10
Champion - Andries Lategan (Hcp 9) 32 pts
1st Runner Up - Marlon De Lara Domingues (4) 31 pts Count back
2nd Runner Up - Luke Banks (6) 31 pts
Gold Division - Hcp 11 to 15
Champion - Mesh Shrikumar (Hcp 10) 33 pts Count back
1st Runner Up - Ramon Navea (13) 33 pts
2nd Runner Up - Colonel Jun Sunas (11) 32 pts
Silver Division - Hcp 16 to 28
Champion - Randy Lanza (Hcp 14) 32 pts
1st Runner Up - Atul Naran (14) 28 pts Count Back
2nd Runner Up - Mo Ramathullah (17) 28 pts
Diamond "Ladies" Division - Hcp 0 to 32
Champion - Ms Amore Amparo (Hcp 16) 30 pts
1st Runner Up - Ms Alessa Chang (6) 28 pts
Special Recognition:
Lady golfers:
Ms Andrea Gleddie (16) 23 pts
Ms Rose Bell (18) 16 pts
2S Sweep - Birdie on Hole 2 or 12
Joey Halago (Hole 2) - Winning a pot of AED 450.
On course prizes
Nearest the Pin Hole 2 (Gold & Silver Division) - Joey Halago
Nearest the Pin Hole 12 (Gold & Silver Division) - Mesh Shrikumar
Nearest the Pin Hole 7 (Platinum & Diamond Division) - Rufino Canlas
Nearest the Pin Hole 17 (Platinum & Diamond Division) - Brian Stewart
Longest Drive Hole 9 (Gold & Silver Division) - Randell Navida
Longest Drive Hole 16 (Platinum & Diamond Division) - Shawn O'Neill
The Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon will also offer 10km, 5km and 2km runs for athletes of all ages and abilities
Meenakshi Das was overjoyed with the support she found in Dubai's Assamese and riding community
Spaniard believes the early events certainly set the mood for the first part of the season
Winners go top of the table in the DP World ILT20 Season 2
The two bottom-placed teams in the ILT20 fought tooth and nail to entertain a 13,000-strong crowd
First-round leader Seldon falters over final four holes to finish runner-up
‘I played some nice golf coming in and holed the right putts at the right time,' said the Dane
Anfield's faithful serenaded exiting Klopp to the tune of The Beatles' 'I Feel Fine'