No public access to Hero Dubai Desert Classic tomorrow due to rain

The elite female category will see Kenya's Judith Jeptum Korir, the women’s marathon silver medallist at the 2022 World Athletic Championships
Due to the severe weather conditions, and with the safety of all in mind, the organisers of Hero Dubai Desert Classic have made the decision to close the tournament to the public on Thursday, a press release said.
The Emirates Golf Club will be open only to the players, the caddies, officials and the media.
The high-profile tournament will get underway on Thursday with some of the world's best golfers in action.
"We look forward to welcoming everyone back on Friday, 27 January. Please ensure you are checking our official social channels @dubaidcgolf for the latest updates," a statement from the organisers said.
"For those who booked hospitality packages for Thursday 26th, please contact: hospitality@dubaidesertclassic.com for a refund."
The elite female category will see Kenya's Judith Jeptum Korir, the women’s marathon silver medallist at the 2022 World Athletic Championships
Olympic champions will be in action in Sharjah ahead of crucial Road to Paris Olympic qualifiers
The IPL-style T20 league in the UAE has drawn some of the biggest names in cricket. Would you like to catch the action live?
Vitidsarn ended Viktor Axelsen juggernaut to win the men's singles title
The Portuguese had served out the two-match ban in the Saudi Pro League and sat out the games against Al Ta'ee and Al-Shabab
MI Emirates have won all their three games, while the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have lost all five of their matches
Tom Kohler-Cadmore scores a breezy unbeaten century
Liverpool edge up to eighth, above Brentford on goal difference but the Blues remain in 10th without an away league win since October