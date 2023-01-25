No public access to Hero Dubai Desert Classic tomorrow due to rain

The tournament will start on Thursday

The Emirates Golf Club will be open only to the players, the caddies, officials and the media on Thursday. — AP File

By Team KT Published: Wed 25 Jan 2023, 10:18 PM

Due to the severe weather conditions, and with the safety of all in mind, the organisers of Hero Dubai Desert Classic have made the decision to close the tournament to the public on Thursday, a press release said.

The Emirates Golf Club will be open only to the players, the caddies, officials and the media.

The high-profile tournament will get underway on Thursday with some of the world's best golfers in action.

"We look forward to welcoming everyone back on Friday, 27 January. Please ensure you are checking our official social channels @dubaidcgolf for the latest updates," a statement from the organisers said.

"For those who booked hospitality packages for Thursday 26th, please contact: hospitality@dubaidesertclassic.com for a refund."