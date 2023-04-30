Gouveia wins Abu Dhabi Challenge in dramatic fashion

Leclerc and Red Bull's world champion Max Verstappen had posted identical times in the top 10 shoot-out before Leclerc produced a magical flying last lap to head the grid for Sunday's race
Ricardo Gouveia eagled the final hole to win the Abu Dhabi Challenge in dramatic fashion after posting a six under par final round of 66 at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.
The Portuguese, who started the day four shots off the lead, climbed into contention with a chip-in eagle on the eighth hole before birdieing the 17th and eagling the last to get to 19 under par for the week and secure a sixth Challenge Tour title.
On a pulsating final day, where five different players held the lead, it was Gouveia who triumphed, finishing two shots ahead of England’s Tom Lewis, Dubai resident Joshua Grenville-Wood, South African Wilco Nienaber and Spaniard Ivan Cantero Gutierrez who shared second on 17 under par.
Gouveia, who topped the Challenge Tour Rankings in 2015, was pleased to rediscover his form in Abu Dhabi and return to the winner’s circle.
“It was a crazy day.” he said. “I didn’t feel like I brought my best game off the tee, but I managed myself really well. I knew the pins were going to be tucked away and my strategy was really good. I holed some nice putts and I’m so happy to finish on top.
“I tried to focus on finishing the round strong because in golf you never know what can happen. It was a special way to finish, and I’m delighted right now.”
The 31-year-old, who will tee it up at the UAE Challenge next week, admits his experience of winning Challenge Tour events in the past helped him get over the line.
“I have done a lot of mental preparation recently and I have managed my nerves a lot better,” he said. “I have been using the pressure as fuel coming down the stretch.
“I had a good pre-season, and I knew my game was heading in the right direction. I didn’t start the season great, but I had five weeks of very good preparation for this event, and I felt ready to compete at the top of the leaderboard again.
“I’m going to play next week on the Challenge Tour and after this win I have gained so much confidence.”
The home side's misfiring campaign finally came on track after it fired in unison to snap its four-match losing streak with a convincing win at Bangalore
Its 4-1 thrashing of the long-time leader at The Etihad wrenched control of the race out of Arsenal's hands and put City firmly in control of its destiny
Goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford had put United 2-0 up at halftime but Pedro Porro and Son Heung-min struck in the second half to salvage a draw for Tottenham
Miller was brilliant on the hill at the Zenfinex Dubai Little League Fields
Loh Kean Yew of Singapore reached the Badminton Asia Championships quarterfinals on Thursday
The Ferrari driver this week released a four minute composition entitled 'Aus23 (1:1)' and the track was soaring in the Apple iTunes top song rankings alongside hits by the likes of Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Miley Cyrus
The 21-year-old An will be brimming with confidence when she steps on the court against Sindhu in the quarterfinals of the Asian Championships in Dubai