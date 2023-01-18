Want to win a pair of Cristiano Ronaldo-signed boots? Here's all the details

Fans can get their hands on a pair of autographed Nike Mercurial Dream Speed boots

Cristiano Ronaldo may have failed in his attempt to take his country, Portugal, to the finals of the World Cup in Qatar, but that does not discount the fact that he’s among the greatest footballers on the planet, and fans, would be willing to give anything to get a 'piece’ of the legend.

Now, here’s a chance to get a 'slice' of the superstar striker in the form of a new pair of boots signed by Ronaldo, who is the brand ambassador of LiveScore.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning the boots is to download the free @livescore app and fill in the details to enter the promotion

Some of the conditions to know if you join the draw:

The Prize available to be won in the prize draw: One pair of Nike Mercurial Dream Speed boots signed by Cristiano Ronaldo Participants must be 18 years of age or over Enter details on the landing page (livescore.com/en/promo/socialcomp/jan23/) Final decision over selection of winners lies with promoter Participants can earn a maximum of 1 entry into the prize draw Winner will be the first person selected at random from all valid entries received on or before the Closing Date by a computer system Winner will be notified by email within 72 hours of the prize draw If the Prize is or becomes unavailable we may substitute it with an alternative of equal or greater value.

What to know if you win the boots:

You will have 24 hours from the date of our notification to claim the Prize. If you do not respond via email within the stated time period, you may forfeit your Prize We will not be liable to you if you suffer loss or inconvenience because of an issue with the download of the LiveScore app We won't be liable if any prize fails to reach you or you cannot take it for reasons beyond our control, or if any prize is damaged during delivery It is your responsibility to pay any and all applicable taxes on Prizes. The Prize will not be awarded to you if, for any reason, to do so would be unlawful. The Prize winner must be over 18. The Prize is also subject to any restrictions and terms and conditions imposed by the provider of each element of the prize and event organisers, as applicable.

– Terms and conditions apply