Revealed: Why Lionel Messi didn't go for Saudi's mega money deal

Four strong team will play a two-match series against their Junior counterparts from the club in Pakistan
Now that the dust has settled on Lionel Messi's new home, the football superstar revealed that his decision was not driven by money, following his move to Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami.
The Argentine, who will turn 36 this month, had announced on Wednesday that he will join Inter Miami, which is co-owned by former England captain David Beckham.
There was much speculation about Messi's next destination after he had played his last game for French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint Germain. A number of clubs were courting the World Cup winner with heavy interest from Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal and a possible fairytale return to his boyhood club FC Barcelona. In fact, it was reported that a strong offer was on the table from Al Hilal.
It was also reported that there had been interest from clubs in Europe.
But Messi opted to ply his trade in the United States.
And the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner revealed that he wasn't swayed by the money and his decision was based on spending more time with his wife and kids.
“If it had been a question of money, I would have gone to Arabia or elsewhere where they offered me a lot of money,” Messi was quoted as saying.
"After winning the World Cup and not being able to go to Barca, it's time to go to MLS to live football in a different way and enjoy my day to day life more.
"Obviously with the same responsibility and desire to win, and to do things well, but with more calm," he added.
Messi's most famous footballing foe Cristiano Ronaldo plays for Saudi club Al Nassr, while French star Karim Benzema put pen to paper to a deal with another Saudi club current champions Al Ittihad.
ALSO READ:
Four strong team will play a two-match series against their Junior counterparts from the club in Pakistan
Auguste Rodin buries the ghosts of his Guineas flop to win Britain's most famous horse race as Dubai hopefuls disappoint
Kenyan clocked 3:49.11 secs to eclipse previous mark of 3:50.07 set by Ethiopia's Genzebe Dibaba in Monaco in 2015
Tennis ace says she first met Arthur Borges during a walk to Central Park in New York
Military Order represents Godolphin's Charlie Appleby while Charlie Johnston saddles Dubai Mile for Emirati businessman Ahmed Al Shaikh
Pegula's defeat means that four of the top 10 women's seeds have already been knocked out of Roland Garros
Man City will be hoping to complete the second part of its incredible bid to win the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in a single season
Manchester City and Manchester United will lock horns in the match on Saturday at the fabled Wembley Stadium