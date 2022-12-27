PSV announce deal with Liverpool for World Cup star Cody Gakpo

PSV announced on Monday that it had agreed an undisclosed fee for the Netherlands international

Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands. — AP

By AP Published: Tue 27 Dec 2022, 7:01 PM

He was one of the standout performers at the World Cup and now PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo appears set to kick off the January transfer window with a move to Liverpool.

PSV announced on Monday that it had agreed an undisclosed fee for the Netherlands international.

“The 23-year-old attacker will leave for England imminently where he will be subjected to the necessary formalities ahead of the completion of the transfer,” it said in a statement.

Marcel Brands, PSV’s general manager, described the deal as a “record transfer” for the club.

Liverpool has yet to confirm the deal.

The window does not officially open until Jan. 1 and confirmation of the proposed transfer came as a surprise given that Manchester United was most recently linked with a move for Gakpo.

United manager Erik ten Hag has spoken of his desire to sign a forward next month after Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract was terminated in November.