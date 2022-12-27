PSV announce deal with Liverpool for World Cup star Cody Gakpo

A four-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist during his playing days, the popular Moroccan is enjoying his role as mentor to the four-player team of Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa
He was one of the standout performers at the World Cup and now PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo appears set to kick off the January transfer window with a move to Liverpool.
PSV announced on Monday that it had agreed an undisclosed fee for the Netherlands international.
“The 23-year-old attacker will leave for England imminently where he will be subjected to the necessary formalities ahead of the completion of the transfer,” it said in a statement.
Marcel Brands, PSV’s general manager, described the deal as a “record transfer” for the club.
Liverpool has yet to confirm the deal.
The window does not officially open until Jan. 1 and confirmation of the proposed transfer came as a surprise given that Manchester United was most recently linked with a move for Gakpo.
United manager Erik ten Hag has spoken of his desire to sign a forward next month after Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract was terminated in November.
Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina came from behind to win her women’s singles match against Aryna Sabalenka 0-6 6-1 (10-6)
Apart from the Sri Lankan, the franchise have also acquired left-arm wrist spinner Jake Lintott and fast-bowling all-rounder Gus Atkinson
He will team up with the likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, David Wiese and Tom Banton
The tourists wrapped up the third Test by eight wickets to go with wins by 74 runs and 26 runs in Rawalpindi and Multan
Tales like these from the world of sports provide much-needed respite from the seriousness of world news, especially in a year like 2022
Although the world of sports faced more lows than highs in this year, the world's greatest tournament ended on a beautiful note
World No.1 Iga Swiatek delivers the star performance on the opening day at the Coca-Cola Arena