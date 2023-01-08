Lazio stumble again as Empoli earn last-gasp draw

Pelé's casket will be ushered through the streets of Santos before his burial, with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and other dignitaries expected to attend
A goal from Razvan Marin four minutes into stoppage time earned Empoli a 2-2 draw at Lazio on Sunday as Maurizio Sarri's side's hopes of a top-four finish in Serie A suffered another blow.
Lazio, who had lost their last two league games, took the lead after 77 seconds when Felipe Anderson headed in from a set piece.
Mattia Zaccagni made it 2-0 in the 54th minute when he got free of his marker inside the area and tapped in a deflected shot from Anderson.
Empoli pulled a goal back seven minutes from time when an unmarked Francesco Caputo volleyed in and Marin equalised with a controlled shot into the top corner.
Lazio have 31 points from 17 games, 10 adrift of leaders Napoli and three behind fourth-fourth placed Inter.
His signing until June 2025 is just the latest foray into top-level sports by Saudi, which has moved into Formula One, boxing and golf and snapped up English club Newcastle United
Sainz leads Loeb by 10sec with Ekstrom in third 33sec off the pace
Ekstrom edged out France's nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb (BRX) by a second
The first global football star, he played a lead role in the game's transformation into a sporting and commercial powerhouse, all with his ever-present number 10 on his back
Man City's star striker became the fastest player to to reach 20 goals in the Premier League
If India's bid is successful, it will become only the fourth Asian country to host the Games after Japan, South Korea and China
Nine leading teams confirmed for matches to be held from January 4-14, 2023