Arsenal go seven points clear with 4-2 win over Brighton

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the Premier League match against Brighton and Hove Albion. — AFP

By Reuters Published: Sat 31 Dec 2022, 11:58 PM

Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah grabbed early goals in each half for Arsenal as they won 4-2 away to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday in the final Premier League game of 2022 to open up a seven-point lead at the top of the table.

Arsenal top the standings on 43 points with second-placed Manchester City, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton earlier in the day, on 36 and Newcastle United, who drew 0-0 with Leeds, two points further back in third.

Saka scored after two minutes and Martin Odegaard added another before the break, before an Eddie Nketiah strike just after half-time looked to have wrapped up all three points for the Gunners.

However, a Kaoru Mitoma goal in the 65th minute threw Brighton a lifeline and though Gabriel Martinelli netted a fourth for Arsenal, Evan Ferguson made it 4-2 to set up a grandstand finish.

Mitoma thought he had made it 4-3 in the 89th minute but the goal was chalked off after a VAR review found that he had come from an offside position, as the Gunners held on to close out the year with a win.