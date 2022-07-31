Fit-again Chahar, Kuldeep in India squad for Zimbabwe ODIs

Creates new Games record with 88kg in the snatch section
Seamer Deepak Chahar and spinner Kuldeep Yadav recovered from injuries to feature in India’s one-day squad for the three-match one-day international (ODI) series scheduled to take place in Zimbabwe this month.
India rested several frontline players, including captain Rohit Sharma and batsman Virat Kohli for the matches which will be played in Harare on Aug. 18, 20 and 22.
Opener Shikhar Dhawan will lead the 15-member squad which includes uncapped batsman Rahul Tripathi.
Dhawan led India to a 3-0 ODI series win against West Indies on Wednesday.
Chahar spent nearly six months on the sidelines during which he also missed the Indian Premier League.
Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep has recovered from a wrist injury to return to the side but batsman KL Rahul, who underwent a sports hernia surgery and then tested positive for Covid-19, has been left out.
Shikhar Dhawan (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar.
He lifted 269kg to be India's second weightlifter to clinch a medal
Weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar won a silver medal
For the first time in history, the South Asian nation has been hosting this prestigious event
The Chess Olympiad is being held in India for the first time since the inaugural tournament in 1927 with a record number of countries in action
Vicini made his Davis Cup debut in 1993 against Slovenia, which was also the first tie in the men’s team event for San Marino
Heading into Saturday's curtain raiser to the Premier League season, the pressure is on Haaland and Nunez to provide evidence they can justify their hefty price tags over the coming months
Captain Rohit Sharma scored a half-century and Dinesh Karthik played a neat cameo as India posted 190-6