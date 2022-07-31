Fit-again Chahar, Kuldeep in India squad for Zimbabwe ODIs

India's Kuldeep Yadav (right). — AP

By Reuters Published: Sun 31 Jul 2022, 5:55 PM

Seamer Deepak Chahar and spinner Kuldeep Yadav recovered from injuries to feature in India’s one-day squad for the three-match one-day international (ODI) series scheduled to take place in Zimbabwe this month.

India rested several frontline players, including captain Rohit Sharma and batsman Virat Kohli for the matches which will be played in Harare on Aug. 18, 20 and 22.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan will lead the 15-member squad which includes uncapped batsman Rahul Tripathi.

Dhawan led India to a 3-0 ODI series win against West Indies on Wednesday.

Chahar spent nearly six months on the sidelines during which he also missed the Indian Premier League.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep has recovered from a wrist injury to return to the side but batsman KL Rahul, who underwent a sports hernia surgery and then tested positive for Covid-19, has been left out.

Squad:

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar.