First Saudi female racer appointed ambassador for inaugural F1 GP

Sports3 days ago
Saudi Arabia’s first female racing driver Reema Juffali has been appointed an ambassador for the country’s inaugural Formula One Grand Prix in Jeddah this week, organisers said on Monday.
The 29-year-old, who competed in the British Formula Three championship this year, will be one of the first to drive a lap of the street circuit along the shores of the Red Sea.
She will also take part in a track shakedown of a 1979 Williams Formula One car, which carried sponsorship for national airline Saudia.
“I’m really looking forward to taking part in the activities over the race weekend and I hope that my story and journey can provide some inspiration to anyone thinking of following their dream,” she said in a statement.
Saudi Arabia lifted a ban on women driving in 2018 and Juffali became the first Saudi female license holder to compete in a series that same year.
Sunday’s Formula One race will be the third of four in the Middle East this season and could also be a title decider.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen leads Mercedes’ seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton by eight points ahead of the penultimate round. — Reuters
