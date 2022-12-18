Qatar World Cup breaks goal record after incredible Argentina-France final

World class tennis players combine with high-flying DJs to deliver a festive feast at the Coca Cola Arena
The 2022 World Cup became the highest-scoring edition in tournament history following Argentina's thrilling final triumph over France on Sunday.
The Albiceleste won the tournament for a third time in remarkable fashion at Lusail Stadium, with Gonzalo Montiel converting the decisive spot-kick in a penalty shoot-out following an end-to-end 3-3 draw.
Kylian Mbappe became just the second player to score a hat-trick in a men's World Cup final as Les Bleus twice fought back, and his third goal of the game ensured the tournament made history.
By taking advantage of Montiel's handball to net his second penalty in the second half of extra-time, Mbappe scored the 172nd goal of this World Cup.
That ensured the tournament surpassed the previous record of 171, held jointly by the 1998 and 2014 editions.
Meanwhile, Sunday's final – which also featured a brace from victorious captain and Golden Ball winner Lionel Messi – was the first tournament showpiece to feature at least three goals from both teams.
Ons Jabeur, the two-time 2022 Grand Slam finalist and world No.2, will look to defend her MWTC title against 2021 US Open Champion and British No.1 Emma Raducanu
Bangladesh collapsed to 133-8 at stumps, with Kuldeep picking up 4-33 after his 40 made a vital contribution to India's first innings total of 404 runs
The focus is back on Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, who had fallen in love with the ‘Gentleman’s Game’ while attending BVS Parsi School in Karachi, Pakistan, many moons ago
We protect the interests of our athletes, and since they want to fulfill their Olympic dream, we will also fight for it, he said
Five-year sponsorship sees league named as the DP World International League T20
The 55-year-old German six-time Grand Slam champion will now be deported from the country, according to reports
Lining up on the grid in the overall category, Duarte Lopez, Bastien Leguay, Miguel Neto and David Terrien were impressive behind the wheel for Dojomoto