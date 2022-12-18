Qatar World Cup breaks goal record after incredible Argentina-France final

The Albiceleste won the tournament for a third time in remarkable fashion at Lusail Stadium

Fireworks as Argentina celebrate winning the World Cup trophy. Photo: Reuters

By Stats Perform Published: Sun 18 Dec 2022, 11:54 PM

The 2022 World Cup became the highest-scoring edition in tournament history following Argentina's thrilling final triumph over France on Sunday.

The Albiceleste won the tournament for a third time in remarkable fashion at Lusail Stadium, with Gonzalo Montiel converting the decisive spot-kick in a penalty shoot-out following an end-to-end 3-3 draw.

Kylian Mbappe became just the second player to score a hat-trick in a men's World Cup final as Les Bleus twice fought back, and his third goal of the game ensured the tournament made history.

By taking advantage of Montiel's handball to net his second penalty in the second half of extra-time, Mbappe scored the 172nd goal of this World Cup.

That ensured the tournament surpassed the previous record of 171, held jointly by the 1998 and 2014 editions.

Meanwhile, Sunday's final – which also featured a brace from victorious captain and Golden Ball winner Lionel Messi – was the first tournament showpiece to feature at least three goals from both teams.