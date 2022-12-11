Fifa World Cup: France to face Morocco in semi-finals

The defending champions beat England 2-1 in quarter-final match after Harry Kane misses his second penalty for England

France's Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring their second goal in match against England. — Reuters

By Rituraj Borkakoty in Doha Published: Sun 11 Dec 2022, 1:01 AM Last updated: Sun 11 Dec 2022, 1:11 AM

Defending champions France overcame a spirited challenge from England with a 2-1 victory in the last quarterfinal of the Fifa World Cup at the Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday.

Harry Kane, who scored from the penalty in the 54th minute to equalise for England, missed his next penalty on the 85th minute.

It was a costly miss for Gareth Southgate's team as France reached the semifinals on the back of goals from Aurelien Tchouameni (17th minute) and Olivier Giroud (78th minute).

The two-time world champions will now face Morocco, which stunned Portugal earlier on Saturday, in the semifinal.

Argentina will face Croatia in the other semifinal.

England put up a big fight against the strong French team despite conceding an early goal.

But France maintained their defensive shape well in the 90 minutes.

England had their chances, though, and if Kane had converted his second penalty of the night, it would have been anybody's game.

But it's the French dream now that remains alive.

The Les Bleus remain on track to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to defend the World Cup title.

