Fifa World Cup: 4 photographers capture key moments with an iPhone 14 PRO

The event brought together gamers, Esports leaders and pop culture enthusiasts from all around the world
Abdullah M. Alshayji
Specialising in corporate photography, Abdullah is the founder and owner of Kuwait-based LUMEN store, which deals with photography rentals and sale. With a forte in conventional photoshoots, Abdullah also enjoys experimenting with mobile photography and social media content creation. The photographer shot the Fifa World Cup opening ceremony through his iPhone camera, snapping fans from Ecuador the first match against Qatar.
Abdulrahman Abel
A Qatari photographer and filmmaker, Abdulrahman has been fascinated with the art of photography since childhood. What started as a mere hobby at the age of 12, turned into a full-time profession for Abdulrahman. Through his iPhone 14, the photographer captures fans onground at the Qatar stadium, with Tunisian supporters and a German fan sporting footballer Serge Gnabry’s jersey.
Hussain Alsada
A passionate photographer and filmmaker from Qatar, Hussain has spent the last 12 years in the advertising and TV production industry, capturing special moments through his iPhone lens. The photographer captured the World Cup magic with a shot of an Emirati football fan in the traditional kandura and a father-daughter duo supporting Qatar at the football stadium.
Essa Al-Jamali
Being passionate about filmmaking from a young age, Essa, who’s a content creator from Qatar, bought his first camcorder at the age of 17. However, it wasn’t until 2019 that his social media page took off for featuring edgy videos with quirky transitions, all shot on iPhone. In these photographs snapped on his phone, he captures the football frenzy where fans can be seen covered in and raising their country flags all around.
