Melbourne set to celebrate new champion as swashbuckler Sinner faces 'The Chess Master' Medvedev
The winners will earn $2,130,975, a 5.88 percent increase from the 2023 reward in tennis' first Grand Slam of the year
Sixth-tier Maidstone United stunned Ipswich Town with a 2-1 victory in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Portman Road on Saturday, knocking out a side 98 places above them in the football pyramid.
Lamar Reynolds and Sam Corne scored for Maidstone, the lowest ranked team left in the competition.
"It's the magic of the FA Cup, we have to believe," manager George Elokobi told ITV.
The Stones had their keeper Lucas Covolan to thank for keeping shot after shot out as Ipswich swarmed forward looking for goals.
"I'm so happy I could help my team mates, I'm so proud of the team," said Covolan afterwards as he wiped away tears. "What we achieved is unbelievable, just brilliant. What a great day."
Jeremy Sarmiento scored for Ipswich Town, who are second in the (second tier) Championship table.
