Exclusive: We will be showcasing Cuban boxing in Dubai, says Rigondeaux

Guillermo Rigondeaux will fight Vincent Astrolabio in Dubai on February 26. — Photo by Neeraj Murali

Rigondeaux hopes to showcase the magic of Cuban boxing when he fights Vincent Astrolabio at the People's Fighters event in Dubai on February 26

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Thu 17 Feb 2022, 10:26 PM

Guillermo Rigondeaux is a man of few words. He chuckles when you prod him to reveal the secret to Cuban boxing’s glorious success.

Just like the vast majority of his compatriots, Rigondeaux, 41, finds his voice in the ring. His fast hands and quick feet have made many an opponent wave the white flag over the years.

These incredible skills have earned Rigondeaux two Olympic gold medals (2000 Sydney Games and 2004 Athens Games) as an amateur and two world titles (unified WBA Super, WBO and Ring magazine super bantamweight title and the WBA Regular bantamweight) as a professional.

Now at the twilight of his career, Rigondeaux hopes to showcase the magic of Cuban boxing when he fights Vincent Astrolabio of the Philippines at the People’s Fighters event in Dubai on February 26.

“We will be showcasing Cuban boxing in Dubai. We are going to be the ambassadors for Cuban boxing,” Rigondeaux told Khaleej Times.

A product of the Manny Pacquiao Boxing Gym, Astrolabio, 24, is an emerging star in the Philippines.

“I don’t know much about him, but I know that he is a strong boxer and we are going to put on a good show on February 26,” said Rigondeaux who had been training in Miami for the Dubai bout.

“I just arrived here in Dubai yesterday (Tuesday), but my preparations (for the Feb 26 fight) has been 100 per cent at Miami.”

So how many fights does he still have in him?

“I have obtained all the titles in boxing and I don’t think I have a long road ahead. But I am going to continue as long as I can,” he said.

Rigondeaux, who has won 20 of his 23 professional fights, then revealed what keeps him going.

“My family and my discipline. My family is my biggest motivation.”

Finally, the Cuban legend sent out a message for young UAE boxers.

“I think for young boxers, it’s very important to find a good team, a team that they can count on,” he said.

“And, of course, we have come from Cuba. All the good Cuban boxers are here (for People’s Fighters event). They can come and train with us!”