Excitement builds ahead of 2024 Ultimate Golf Challenge

French race delivers Silver Lady to deny stable companion and favourite English Rose in feature race at Meydan's Dubai World Cup Carnival meeting
Barley has the dust settled on the Emirates Golf Club following the HERO Dubai Desert Classic. an exciting new corporate golf initiative called the Ultimate Golf Challenge (UGF) will be held at the iconic venue.
Ten teams, each consisting of 14 players, both men and ladies, will compete over two days on Tuesday 30th January and Wednesday 31st January. Each team is required to field a minimum of two ladies.
Round one will be played over the Faldo Course and Round two over the Majlis Course with day two walking.
Brandon de Souza, Tournament Director for the Ultimate Golf Challenge commented: “The concept is to encourage networking in the corporate world and to bring like-minded people together through the platform of golf. It will be the first of its kind in Dubai and the UAE.”
The format on day one is a modified Stableford. Day two is once again a modified Stableford with 10 players again competing – in addition to a Matchplay format with all players having nine matches concurrently against the other teams.
The Team Managers recently met at Emirates Golf Club to add wider interest to the event.
All Teams will have Team Uniforms and Team Names.
Each Captain had six players that the Manager nominated with the other eight players decided at the recent Manager’s gathering.
Pairings will be allocated in different handicap bands.
The main Ultimate Golf Challenge trophy will be awarded to the team scoring the best eight scores from the team of 10.
There are also individual prizes.
De Souza, and former Indian golf stalwart, added: “This initiative has been six months in the making and our intention is to at least make it an annual event.
“We are all very excited to deliver our first event next week.”
