'Everything pleased me', says Guardiola as City oust Spurs from Emirates FA Cup

Manchester City's Dutch defender Nathan Ake (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of the English FA Cup fourth round football match against Tottenham Hotspur on Friday. - AFP

Published: Sat 27 Jan 2024, 3:22 PM

Manchester City moved into the Emirates FA Cup fifth round in dramatic fashion as Nathan Ake's controversial late goal clinched the holders' 1-0 win against Tottenham on Friday.

As the football world digested the stunning news that Jurgen Klopp will step down as Liverpool boss at the end of this season, the club who might benefit most from his exit finally ended their wait for a first victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

City had lost all five of their previous visits to Tottenham's plush arena without scoring a goal since the stadium opened in April 2019.

But Dutch defender Ake ensured City would leave north London on a high at last when he stabbed home with just two minutes left in the fourth round clash.

“We performed incredibly well. Everything pleased me, from minute one to the end,” City boss Pep Guardiola said.

Guardiola's side have won their last seven games in all competitions to maintain their renaissance after a pre-Christmas wobble.

They are five points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool but hold a game in hand and will hope to capitalise on any uncertainty created by Klopp's bombshell announcement.

In other action on Friday, Chelsea were held to a 0-0 draw by Aston Villa as both sides squandered opportunities at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea had scored six in their previous outing, dispatching Middlesbrough to reach next month's League Cup final against Liverpool.

But Mauricio Pochettino's men found Villa a tougher nut as a combined 23 shots from both sides failed to yield a winner.

In a rematch of the 2000 FA Cup final won by Chelsea, John McGinn spurned Villa's best chances in each half.

Emiliano Martinez made fine saves from Chelsea's Noni Madueke and Cole Palmer to set up a replay at Villa Park.

“The performance was good, we just weren't clinical enough. To face a team like Aston Villa who are doing fantastic in the Premier League, I think it's a very good signal that we are improving,” Pochettino said.

Nottingham Forest were held to a 0-0 draw by Championship giant-killers Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

City enjoyed a shock win over West Ham in a third round replay earlier in January and once again they made life difficult for Premier League opponents.

Results (Fourth round)

Bristol City tied Nottingham Forest 0-0

Chelsea tied Aston Villa 0-0

Sheffield Wednesday tied Coventry 1-1

Tottenham lost to Manchester City 1-0