England cricketer in 'terrifying' Cape Town cable car drama

The former doubles world No.1, partnering American Madison Keys, went down to Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova 6-4, 6-0
England cricketer Danni Wyatt revealed Thursday the "terrifying" moment when Cape Town's famed Table Mountain cable car lost power and left her hovering helplessly above the ground.
Wyatt and her teammates had joined tourists on the ride which sweeps over 1,000m (3,200ft) up to the plateau above the city.
"There were a few technical issues that made me very nervous before we boarded the cable car and then it decided to drop a little bit and swung," said the 31-yeae-old.
"It was a very terrifying experience. I don't think I'll be going up that mountain again anytime soon."
Wyatt, who is in the country taking part in the Women's Twenty20 World Cup, said the system lost power due to load-shedding which can blight the country for up to 10 hours a day.
"I'm not going on that cable car ever again. It's the load shedding, once the electricity goes, that's it," she said.
"Next time. I'll take the stairs."
The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway opened in 1929 and carries around 900,000 people a year.
The former doubles world No.1, partnering American Madison Keys, went down to Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova 6-4, 6-0
Pole Position, GEMS Education aim to send students on route towards motor sport careers
The Mumbai Falcons’ 16-year-old Mercedes Formula 1-backed talent won Race 1
Ineos Grenadiers rider Lucas Plapp takes leader's jersey
Participants in the tournament will compete in eight sports games; volleyball, padel tennis, jiu-jitsu, archery, fencing, wheelchair basketball, running and cycling
The Robin Singh-coached team take on Namibia in a two-match series at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium
City appeared to have laid down a marker in the Premier League title race by beating leaders Arsenal 3-1 away last week, only to then throw away two points by conceding late to draw 1-1 at Nottingham Forest
Replying to India's imposing 155 for six, Ireland 54 for two when rain ended play, handing India a rain-adjusted five-run win