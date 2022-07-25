UAE

Dubai to host final 2023 Rugby World Cup qualification tournament

The World Cup will be played in France for the second time from September 8 next year

By Reuters

Published: Mon 25 Jul 2022, 4:32 PM

Last updated: Mon 25 Jul 2022, 4:35 PM

The qualification tournament for the final place at next year’s men’s Rugby World Cup in France will be held at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai from November 6-18, World Rugby said on Monday.

Hong Kong, Kenya, the United States and Portugal will clash in a round-robin format, and the winners will go into Pool C at the World Cup, alongside Wales, Australia, Fiji and Georgia.

The World Cup will be played in France for the second time from Sept. 8 next year. The country also hosted the tournament in 2007.


