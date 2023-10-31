Deepak, Suresh and Shiba take the honours at IGS Independence Day Cup 2023

The Springboks are expected to arrive back in South Africa from France on Tuesday
The Indian Golf Society hosted their season opener IGS Independence Golf Day at Emirates Golf Club, over the Faldo Course.
The winner of the Blue Division was Deepak Nicholas with 33 Stableford points.
The best score of the day was by Suresh Shewakramani who scored 35 points to win the White Division.
The leading lady was Shiba Wahid with 26 points.
Dev Kurup, IGS Senior Committee Member, said at the conclusion of play: “We have had a tremendous IGS Independence Day Cup at Emirates Golf Club.
“Despite the inclement weather, where we had to reduce it to a 14-hole tournament, we attracted a full field and we have witnessed some good golf as well as had a fun time meeting old and new friends.
“We look forward to our next event on our IGS Race to Strathisla which will take play on the Earth course at Jumeirah Golf Estates on December 7, 2023,” Kurup added.
The IGS Independence Golf Day was supported by Pernod Ricard, BMW AGMC, TAJ Hotels, Emirates NBD, WOW Greentech and eGolf Megastore.
Results
Individual
(Bue Stableford Points).
D. Nicholas 33.
K. Luthra 31 (Winning on countback).
S. Advani 31.
Individual
(White Stableford Points)
S. Shewakramani 35.
A. Mejie 34.
C. Mendoza 30.
Ladies Winner
S. Wahid 26.
Nearest to the Pins in 3
Hole 5: V. Sethi.
Hole 10: V. Sethi.
Hole 16: K. Luthra.
Nearest to the Pin
Hole 2: A. Khanna.
Hole 8: V. Tawani.
Hole 12: P. Byrne.
