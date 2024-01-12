Warner to arrive by helicopter at SCG for match

Australia’s David Warner. Photo: AFP file

Celebrations around David Warner's farewell from Test cricket will continue as the flamboyant opener will arrive at the iconic SCG by a helicopter to play in a Big Bash League (BBL) match for Sydney Thunders.

Flying in straight from his brother's wedding in the Hunter Valley, the 37-year-old's chopper will touch down on the outfield near the 'Thanks Dave' logo, which was painted for his last Test.

"He's going to take a lot of effort to come and play for us," Thunder quick Gurinder Sandhu was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Warner pulled the curtains down on a glorious Test career in front of his home crowd at the SCG last week, guiding Australia to a convincing win in the third Test with a fluent half-century.

"We love having him here. Last year he was awesome for us, maybe didn't score as many runs as he would have liked but around the group and passing on knowledge was awesome to have him around. He's one of the better team men. All the fans get to enjoy him playing cricket." Warner has already announced retirement from ODIs but will be available for T20Is and T20 leagues across the globe.

Sydney Thunder will play Sydney Sixer in a local derby on Friday.

Before the start of last season, Warner signed a two-year deal with Thunder as Cricket Australia sought to get international stars back into the tournament.

