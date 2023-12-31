UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE stun Afghanistan, win second T20 match in Sharjah

The national cricket team beat Afghanistan, a Test-playing nation, in the second match of the three-match T20 series on Sunday

By Team KT

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Sun 31 Dec 2023, 9:49 PM

Less than four months after beating New Zealand in a T20 International, the UAE have done it again.

The national cricket team beat Afghanistan, a Test-playing nation, in the second match of the three-match T20 series, by 11 runs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Having lost the first match of the series by 72 runs, UAE bounced back with a magnificent performance to beat the Afghans.

The home team, after winning the toss, made 166 for seven, thanks to 22-year-old opener Aryan Lakra's 63 not out off 42 balls and skipper Muhammad Waseem 32-ball 52.

Waseem's team then defended the total in a thrilling finish as the Afghans were all out for the 155 in the final over.

The margin of defeat could have been bigger for Afghanistan if not for a late onslaught from veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi (47 off 27 balls) who was the last batsman to fall.

For the UAE, 19-year-old pacer Ali Naseer (4-1-24-4) and Muhammad Jawadullah (4-0-26-4), the 24-year-old new-ball bowler, were the heroes with the ball as they shared eight wickets between them.

The series decider will be played on January 2 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

ALSO READ:


More news from Sports