Theertha Satish to lead UAE in ICC Women's Under 19 T20 World Cup

A four-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist during his playing days, the popular Moroccan is enjoying his role as mentor to the four-player team of Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa
The Emirates Cricket Board on Saturday confirmed the team that will represent the UAE in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa Saturday (January 14-29).
The UAE, which have been drawn in Group D with South Africa, India and Scotland, will be led by wicketkeeper-batter Theertha Satish.
“The UAE Women’s team has continued to demonstrate an admirable approach to team cohesiveness where all players complement each other and deliver consistent match-winning performance," said Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Selection Committee Chairman.
"They have taken advantage of every opportunity to showcase their positive attitude with increasing confidence. As they now take their well-earned place to compete in the ICC’s inaugural U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, we wish the team a very successful South African tour.”
Having secured their place in the inaugural tournament through a dominating, five-match clean-sweep in the Asia Qualifiers, the UAE will be vying to secure their place in the top three of their group which will see them progress to the tournament’s ‘Super Six’ round.
The top two teams from the ‘Super Six’ groupings will then progress to the semifinals.
Najeeb Amar, the team's head coach said: “The UAE women's team have enjoyed a very successful 2022, and through these successes we are now part of history by competing in the inaugural ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup - our collective reward for all the hard work each individual has invested.
"Our goal is to compete to the best of our abilities, to push those abilities and finish our Group matches in the top three (and) proceed to the Super Sixes.”
UAE squad: Theertha Satish (captain), Vaishnave Mahesh, Samaira Dharnidharka, Lavanya Keny, Sanchin Singh, Rinitha Rajith, Indhuja Nandakumar, Siya Gokhale, Mahika Gaur, Avanee Sunil Patil, Archara Supriya, Rishitha Rajith, Geethika Jyothis, Sanjana Ramesh, Ishitha Zehra
UAE’s schedule:
January 14: UAE v Scotland
January 16: UAE v India
January 18: UAE v South Africa
Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina came from behind to win her women’s singles match against Aryna Sabalenka 0-6 6-1 (10-6)
Apart from the Sri Lankan, the franchise have also acquired left-arm wrist spinner Jake Lintott and fast-bowling all-rounder Gus Atkinson
He will team up with the likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, David Wiese and Tom Banton
The tourists wrapped up the third Test by eight wickets to go with wins by 74 runs and 26 runs in Rawalpindi and Multan
Tales like these from the world of sports provide much-needed respite from the seriousness of world news, especially in a year like 2022
Although the world of sports faced more lows than highs in this year, the world's greatest tournament ended on a beautiful note
World No.1 Iga Swiatek delivers the star performance on the opening day at the Coca-Cola Arena