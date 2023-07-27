Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs

On the fourth day of the Test, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 188 in their second innings, thanks to Noman Al's 7/70

By Team KT Published: Thu 27 Jul 2023, 3:21 PM

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs in the second Test on Thursday to complete a 2-0 clean sweep.

On the fourth day of the Test, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 188 in their second innings, thanks to Noman Al's 7/70.

Earlier, Pakistan had made 576/5d in their reply to Lanka's first innings total of 166 all out.

(More to follow)