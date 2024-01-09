Newlands pitch gets away with 'unsatisfactory' rating by ICC

Getting there in the morning and standing amid thousands of people, it was an out-of-the-world feeling, said Indian expat Utpal Baruah
The pitch in Cape Town, where India beat South Africa inside five sessions of a Test match last week, has incurred one demerit point after being rated "unsatisfactory", the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Tuesday.
The Newlands contest lasted 642 balls with India registering a series-levelling victory in the shortest ever Test in which there has been a winner, beating Australia's 656-ball victory over South Africa in 1932.
South Africa captain Dean Elgar, playing his farewell match, and India counterpart Rohit Sharma both felt the pitch was below-standard and many would feel the venue got away with a rather light punishment.
"The pitch in Newlands was very difficult to bat on," match referee Chris Broad said in an ICC statement.
"The ball bounced quickly and sometimes alarmingly throughout the match, making it difficult to play shots.
"Several batters were hit on the gloves and many wickets also fell due to the awkward bounce."
South Africa, electing to bat, were bundled out for 55 in their first innings and spinners were not used at all by either of the sides.
Hosts Cricket South Africa have 14 days to appeal against the sanction.
Under the ICC rules, "unsatisfactory" rating incur one demerit point, three points are slapped if a venue is found 'unfit' under the governing body's pitch and outfield monitoring process.
These points will remain active for a rolling five-year period.
If a venue accumulates six demerit points in that period, it is suspended from hosting any international cricket for 12 months.
ALSO READ:
Getting there in the morning and standing amid thousands of people, it was an out-of-the-world feeling, said Indian expat Utpal Baruah
Ketema clocked an unofficial women's world record debut, finishing in a fantastic 2:16:07
Jona, who was born in Bato, Leyte, Philippines, says she could never thank her mother enough for making her a mentally strong person
The 25 year-old Ethiopian became the eighth fastest women in marathon history
Milana Rozhko clinched the gross category while the overall girl’s category was won by Fatma Kalbat
Bahrain Raid Xtreme driver aims to get the best from Prodrive Hunter with a long battle still ahead in Saudi
Fans use phone torches and lighters to illuminate the final green as the South African finishes in style with a birdie
The tourists was 12 for two in four overs when rain interrupted play. A steady downpour ensured there was no further action