Mohammed Shami slams former Pakistan player for his claims of India using altered cricket balls

India's Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami celebrate after winning the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match against England. Photo: PTI

Published: Thu 9 Nov 2023, 2:57 PM

Ace Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has lashed out at former Pakistan cricketer Hasan Raza for accusing the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of DRS manipulation.

Shami, on Instagram, said that the World Cup is an ICC event. He added that people should focus on the game.

Sharing the Reels on Instagram Stories, Shami said, “Sharam karo yaar game par focus karo na ki faltu bakwas par kabi to dusre ki success ko enjoy kia karo chii yar. ICC World Cup hai. Aap player hi the na? [Have some shame, focus on the game and not on rubbish statements. Enjoy someone else’s success, rubbish, this is the ICC World Cup, not your local tournament].”

Referring to legendary Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram’s comment, Shami added, “Wasim [Akram] bhai ne samjhaya hai explain kia tha phir bhi. hahahahaha. Apne player apne Wasim Akram par yakeen nahi apko. Apna tarif karne mein lage hai janab apto just like a wow [Wasim Akram had explained even then. At least trust your own player, trust your Wasim Akram. You are busy praising your own self],” he added.

What did Raza say?

Raza had surprisingly suggested that the ICC or the BCCI probably gave different balls to the Indian pace duo of Shami and Mohammed Siraj at the World Cup. “The way Siraj and Shami were swinging the ball, it seemed like the ICC or the BCCI were giving them different and suspicious balls in the second innings. An inspection is required to be done on the ball. There might be an additional layer of coating for a better swing.” Raza had said on ABN News.

Wasim Akram reacts

Raza’s comments had baffled legendary Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram as well. Brushing aside all those suggestions, Akram requested Raza not to humiliate the nation by making such claims.

The Indian pace unit has been absolutely ruthless throughout the World Cup. The Indian pace triumvirate of Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj have so far picked up a total of 41 wickets between them at the World Cup.

Table-toppers India became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals. In their last league match, India will face the Netherlands on Sunday.

ALSO READ: