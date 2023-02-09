Meet Indian cricket legend Mohammad Azharuddin in Dubai

Azharuddin will meet his fans at the Khaleej Times headquarters on Saturday

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin gestures before the start of the ODI match between India and New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on January 18, 2023. -- AFP file

By Team KT Published: Thu 9 Feb 2023, 1:12 PM Last updated: Thu 9 Feb 2023, 1:13 PM

Cricket fans will get a rare opportunity to meet and interact with one of India's greatest batsmen, Mohammad Azharuddin, as he makes his way to Dubai for an exclusive meet and greet event at the Khaleej Times headquarters on Saturday, February 11.

This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is a must-attend event for all cricket fans, and is supported by Official Hygiene Partner Dettol, Print Partner Khaleej Times, and Orbit Events & Promotions.

During the event, attendees and fans will have the opportunity to participate in a talk show, Q&A session, and a cricket tips and tricks session with the former Indian captain.

This is a unique chance for fans to learn from the master and elevate their game with tips from the legend himself.

With 99 Tests and 334 one-day international matches to his name, Azharuddin is regarded as one of India's greatest batsmen and captains.

He was known for his attacking brand of cricket, wristy strokeplay and sharp slip-catching.

He burst onto the scene with three straight Test centuries during his debut series against England in 1984.

No other player has scored three centuries in first three Tests in the game’s history.

Azharuddin went on to score 22 Test centuries and seven ODI tons during his 15-year international career, cementing his place among the greatest players India has produced.

Saturday’s event offers a perfect opportunity for cricket enthusiasts to interact with this legendary cricketer.

Fans can participate in a contest to get up close to the cricket star. Get ready to be inspired by the incredible journey of Azharuddin and elevate your love for cricket.

For further information about the event, please contact Amrita +971 50 676 5563.

Date: February 11, 2023

Venue: Khaleej Times Headquarters, Dubai

Time: 4 PM – 7.30 PM