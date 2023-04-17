Jayasuriya bags five-for as Sri Lanka in command

Sri Lanka declared their first innings on a mammoth 591-6 before reducing Ireland to 117-7

Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya (left) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Ireland's Harry Tector. — AFP

By AFP Published: Mon 17 Apr 2023, 7:35 PM

Sadeera Samarawickrama and Dinesh Chandimal hit unbeaten centuries before Prabath Jayasuriya claimed a five-for as Sri Lanka put visitors Ireland to the sword on the second day of the first Test in Galle on Monday.

Sri Lanka declared their first innings on a mammoth 591-6 before reducing Ireland to 117-7, still needing another 274 to avoid the follow-on.

Lorcan Tucker was batting on 21 at the close, with Andy McBrine alongside him on five.

Playing only their fifth-ever Test, and seeking their first win since attaining the status in 2017, Ireland could only demonstrate their weakness against a team ranked seventh in the world in the five-day format.

ALSO READ:

Left-arm seamer Vishwa Fernando -- playing his first Test in 10 months -- dismissed Murray Commins for a golden duck and captain Andy Balbirnie in just the second over of the Ireland innings.

Harry Tector (34) and James McCollum (35) put together a 70-run partnership before left-arm orthodox spinner Jayasuriya wreaked havoc with a double wicket maiden, claiming the scalps of Tector and Curtis Campher.

In his next over, Jayasuriya cleaned up top scorer McCollum with a peach of a delivery that pitched on middle stump, spun past the bat and clipped the top of off-stump.

Jayasuriya next had Peter Moor caught behind and completed his fifth five-wicket haul by trapping George Dockrell leg before wicket.