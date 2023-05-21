IPL 2023: Mumbai beats Hyderabad but faces anxious wait for playoff spot

Assistant trainer Gustavo Delgado Jr. and his father have insisted their focus remains on Mage, who seems happy and healthy.
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets on the back of a stunning 47-ball unbeaten 100 from Australia's Cameron Green to move into the fourth and last playoff spot in the Indian Premier League on Sunday.
But Mumbai (16 points from 14 matches) faces an anxious few hours as it still needs Gujarat Titans to beat Royal Challangers Bangalore (14 points from 13 matches) in today's evening match to book its place in the playoffs.
The Rajasthan Royals (14 points from 14 matches) has been eliminated from the playoff race.
If the RCB beats table topper Titans today, it will qualify and eliminate Mumbai on the back of better net run rate.
Chasing 201, Mumbai reached home in 18 overs, thanks to Green'd stunning hundred and skipper Rohit Sharma's 37-ball 56.
Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten on 25 off 16 balls.
Earlier, Uttarakhand pacer Akash Madhwal (4-0-37-4) stole the show to restrict Sunrisers to 200 for five after openers Mayank Agarwal (83 off 45 balls) and Vivrant Sharma (69 off 47 balls) shared a brilliant 140-run partnership in just 13.5 overs.
