IPL 2023: Five key factors that could decide Delhi-Mumbai game

Both teams are looking for the first win this season

Delhi Capitals batter Prithvi Shaw needs to find his form. — PTI

by Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Mon 10 Apr 2023, 9:55 PM

There will be a lot at stake when Mumbai Indians takes on Delhi Capitals on Match 16 of the IPL, with both sides desperately in need of a first win in the tournament.

Five-time champion Mumbai Indians began the tournament hoping to exorcise the ghosts that saw them finish at the bottom of the table in 2022 after posting just four wins from 14 matches.

In contrast, Delhi won half of their matches to occupy the fifth position.

Both teams’ management will be hoping for a change of fortunes while on the plus side, one of them will post their first win of the season.

Here are five keys that could decide which team will bag the three points.

Back to the basis

If Ricky Ponting is searching for answers after three painful losses, he will need to go no further than to begin and start afresh.

In all three games, his team was outplayed losing to Lucknow by 50 runs, to Gujarat by six wickets, and to Rajasthan by 58 runs.

At no stage in these matches did they have the upper hand, which means that the Australian great must do some serious soul-searching if he hopes to inject some confidence into a side led by David Warner.

Strengthen top-order

While Warner has managed to get runs (158 in three matches) there must be a lot of concern about Prithvi Shaw’s (19, 3 matches) capabilities against the new ball as he has struggled against all the elements that an opener is likely to encounter including pace, swing and bounce.

While Warner has looked capable, he has lacked aggression and the ability to get on top of the bowling which could inspire Shaw, once a match-winner for the team.

Stars need to shine

The star-studded Mumbai Indians will be hoping that its unexpected poor run comes to an end, even if it is in enemy territory at the ‘Kotla.’

Skipper Rohit Sharma has shown glimpses of his explosive power-hitting but has not hung around long enough to make an impact. A lot depends on which side of the bed key batsmen like Ishan Kishan and million dollar man Cameron Green get up from on Tuesday, which can also be said of the team’s most highly-regarded batter, Suryakumar Yadav.

The lone ranger

On the plus side, young Tilak Varma has looked like a pillar of strength and can once again be expected to play a pivotal role for the Indians.

As the only Mumbai Indians player to cross 50 runs, he has also displayed deadly intent with the bat which he showcased during his 46-ball knock of 84 against RCB, a game Mumbai lost by eight wickets.

Delhi will be looking to take him out early to gain the upper hand, but Varma has shown that it will not be easy.

Adapting to the weather

According to the weatherman, the match will be played in temperatures over 30s which can make life a little difficult for the bowlers as the Kotla has become a batting-friendly track after being rescued in the wake of the 2009 debacle when it was banned for 12 months due to being declared an unsafe wicket.

Tuesday's match

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

6pm UAE Time

Delhi

Head-to-head

Matches 32

Delhi won 15

Mumbai 17