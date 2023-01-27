ILT20: Sharjah Warriors-Dubai Capitals match called off due to rain

Did you know Indian sports are littered with sexual harassment cases across disciplines?
Rain forced the Sharjah Warriors-Dubai Capitals match to be called off after five overs. The 17th match of the DP World ILT20 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday night ended due to heavy downpour when Dubai Capitals were 17 for 4 in five overs.
Both teams shared one point each.
Sharjah Warriors had won the toss and elected to bowl after a delayed start due to rain. The match started at 7.15pm (UAE time) as a 19 over contest an hour and 15 minutes after the scheduled start.
Sharjah’s medium pacer Naveen-ul-Haq, fresh from this five-wicket haul in the last match against Gulf Giants, bowled a tight first over giving away just one run.
UAE’s Junaid Siddiqui struck in the second over, clean bowling opener Hazratullah Zazai for 1 with the fifth ball and trapping Bhanuka Rajapaksa leg before with the next delivery.
When Naveen also had opener Daniel Lawrence play into the hands of Joe Denly at mid-off, Dubai Capitals were tottering at 8 for 3.
The mantle of lifting the team out of trouble fell on skipper Rovman Powell and Dasun Shanaka. Powell hit the first boundary of the innings steering Naveen past point.
Junaid bowled a brilliant fourth over giving away just four runs while Naveen struck again in the fifth over to force Shanaka to edge to wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz for 2.
At 17 for 4 in five overs, rain returned forcing the umpires to called off the match.
Sharjah Warriors will remain in fourth position with five points from six matches while Dubai Capitals are at the fifth spot with five points from six matches due to a lesser run-run rate.
Brief scores:
Sharjah Warriors-Dubai Capitals match called off.
Dubai Capitals 17 for 4 in 5 overs (Naveen-ul-Haq 2 for 9, Junaid Siddiqui 2 for 4).
Friday's match:
Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates
Dubai International Stadium
6 pm UAE Time
Did you know Indian sports are littered with sexual harassment cases across disciplines?
The elite female category will see Kenya's Judith Jeptum Korir, the women’s marathon silver medallist at the 2022 World Athletic Championships
Olympic champions will be in action in Sharjah ahead of crucial Road to Paris Olympic qualifiers
The IPL-style T20 league in the UAE has drawn some of the biggest names in cricket. Would you like to catch the action live?
Vitidsarn ended Viktor Axelsen juggernaut to win the men's singles title
The Portuguese had served out the two-match ban in the Saudi Pro League and sat out the games against Al Ta'ee and Al-Shabab
MI Emirates have won all their three games, while the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have lost all five of their matches
Tom Kohler-Cadmore scores a breezy unbeaten century