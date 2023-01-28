ILT20: Rahmanullah Gurbaz scores half-century as Warriors beat Knights

Sharjah Warriors defeated Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by four wickets

Rahmanullah Gurbaz of Sharjah Warriors plays a shot during the match against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. — Supplied photo

Published: Sat 28 Jan 2023, 7:15 PM

Rahmanullah Gurbaz played a fantastic innings of 56 runs from 39 balls to help the Sharjah Warriors register a four-wicket victory over Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at the Dubai International Stadium in the DP World ILT20 on Saturday.

The Warriors restricted the Knight Riders to 149 for four in their 20 overs and then chased down their target in 17 overs.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore struck a six and a four in the first two overs as the Warriors raced to 25 for no loss in two overs. Thereafter, Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed two boundaries off Sabir Rao in the third over and took his team to 40 for no loss. Gurbaz continued to showcase top form, hitting Russell for two sixes in the fourth over. Kohler-Cadmore fell for 17 runs off 11 balls to Lahiru Kumara in the sixth over, but Gurbaz kept the Warriors' chase on track with two boundaries off Sunil Narine in the seventh over. He brought up his half-century in just 33 balls after hitting Akeal Hosein for a boundary in the eighth over.

Hosein dismissed Gurbaz for 56 runs off 39 balls in the tenth over, but the batter had already put his team in the driver's seat.

The Warriors needed just 59 runs from 63 balls. Thereafter, the Warriors lost a flurry of wickets. Marcus Stoinis, Joe Denly, Paul Walter and Adam Hose departed in quick succession, but Mohammad Nabi struck two fours and a six and ensured that the Warriors achieved their target with three overs to spare.

Earlier, Ireland batsman Paul Stirling (55) scored a half-century as the Knights made 149 for four.

But Abu Dhabi Knight Riders captain Akeal Hosein felt his team fell short by 15 runs.

“I thought we were 15 runs short with the bat. The Warriors got off to a great start in the powerplay, which allowed them to cruise through in the middle period of the game," Hosein said.

"We've had decent performances with bat and ball, but we haven't put everything together as a team.”

Brief scores:

Sharjah Warriors beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by four wickets.

Sharjah Warriors 150 for six (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 56, Lahiru Kumara three for 36) Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 149 for four (Paul Stirling 55, Andre Russell 33, Paul Walter two for 29)

