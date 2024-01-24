ILT20: It's lovely to share the dressing room with Warner, says Chameera

Dushmantha Chameera of Dubai Capitals celebrates the wicket of Niroshan Dickwella of Sharjah Warriors. — ILT20

Published: Wed 24 Jan 2024, 12:37 AM

Dubai Capitals’ bowler Dushmantha Chameera picked up four wickets in the DP World ILT20 clash against Sharjah Warriors, but it was not enough to counter the batting prowess of Johnson Charles, who helped his team chase down the target of 170 in a closely fought encounter at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday, January 22.

But the Sri Lankan bowler said it was a great experience to share the dressing room with Australian World Cup legend David Warner.

"It is a very good experience sharing the dressing room with players like David Warner. He has played in all the major leagues around the world, so it's a good experience for me. All the senior players have a lot of experience so I am enjoying my time with this team," he said.

The Capitals will host the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in their next clash on Thursday, with the hope of adding more points to their name on the points table.