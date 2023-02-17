BCCI Selection Committee chief resigns from post amid controversy

The International Cricket Council (ICC) apologised for briefly and "erroneously" listing India as number one
The chairman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) National Selection Committee, Chetan Sharma, has tendered his resignation, the Board's Treasurer Ashish Shelar informed on Friday.
He sent his resignation to the BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and it was accepted.
This resignation comes after Sharma disclosed behind-the-scenes talks regarding team selection and also made startling allegations on star batter skipper Virat Kohli's alleged feud with former Board president Sourav Ganguly, to Zee News during a sting operation aired Tuesday.
He also alleged players in the Indian men's national cricket team use injections to speed up their return to international cricket and often call up doctors on their own to get injected.
The left-handed Warner scored one and 10 at Nagpur last week and has struggled for form since scoring 200 in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa in Melbourne
Some 13 years after his debut against a Ricky Ponting-led Australia side in Bangalore, Pujara will step out at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday to play his 100th against the familiar foes
The bespectacled 25-year-old, whose previous highest in T20 cricket was 43, clubbed 14 fours in her 68-ball innings
UAE lost to India 5-0, but teenager Dev Vishnu put up a big fight against world number six Lakshya Sen
Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and 19-year-old Richa Ghosh put together an assured 72-run stand to carry them over them line
Asked about a possible equivalent in the golf world Woods said perhaps the record 82 US PGA Tour titles he shares with Sam Snead
RCB have build a strong team, acquiring 18 players, including some big names of women’s cricket like Smriti Mandhana, Australia’s Ellyse Perry and medium pacer Megan Schutt, New Zealand captain Sophie Devine, England skipper Heather Knight