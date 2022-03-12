Chelsea may wear 'symbol of peace' on shirts

“But as long as we have enough shirts, and as long as the bus is full of fuel, we will arrive and we will be competitive," says Blues manager Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel (right). — AFP file

By AFP Published: Sat 12 Mar 2022, 12:09 AM Last updated: Sat 12 Mar 2022, 12:10 AM

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea’s players could wear a “symbol of peace” in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine after mobile network provider Three suspended its shirt sponsorship following the sanctioning of owner Roman Abramovich.

Three have asked for their logo to be removed from Chelsea’s kit and, although the Blues beat Norwich 3-1 on Thursday while wearing the company’s branding, they are expected to comply with the request.

Chelsea host Newcastle at Stamford Bridge on Sunday and Tuchel said it was possible they could fill the vacant sponsor’s space on their shirts with a peace slogan. “We can always wear a message for peace and it can never be the wrong message,” said the German.

Following the sanctions imposed on the Russian billionaire, Chelsea’s kit maker Nike are reportedly considering ending the reported £900-million, 15-year deal they signed with the west London club in 2016.

Tuchel joked it would be a surprise if Chelsea had any kit to play in this weekend. “Maybe the worry is more to find enough shirts that we can play in, with the sanctions,” he said. “But as long as we have enough shirts, and as long as the bus is full of fuel, we will arrive and we will be competitive."