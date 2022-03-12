Chelsea may wear 'symbol of peace' on shirts

The hugely successful star-studded cricket tournament featuring the cricketing legends also showcased Bollywood hotshots and concluded successfully amid fanfare at Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Sports3 days ago
Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea’s players could wear a “symbol of peace” in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine after mobile network provider Three suspended its shirt sponsorship following the sanctioning of owner Roman Abramovich.
Three have asked for their logo to be removed from Chelsea’s kit and, although the Blues beat Norwich 3-1 on Thursday while wearing the company’s branding, they are expected to comply with the request.
Chelsea host Newcastle at Stamford Bridge on Sunday and Tuchel said it was possible they could fill the vacant sponsor’s space on their shirts with a peace slogan. “We can always wear a message for peace and it can never be the wrong message,” said the German.
Following the sanctions imposed on the Russian billionaire, Chelsea’s kit maker Nike are reportedly considering ending the reported £900-million, 15-year deal they signed with the west London club in 2016.
Tuchel joked it would be a surprise if Chelsea had any kit to play in this weekend. “Maybe the worry is more to find enough shirts that we can play in, with the sanctions,” he said. “But as long as we have enough shirts, and as long as the bus is full of fuel, we will arrive and we will be competitive."
Sports3 days ago
Multiple champion British handler John Gosden reveals stable star will skip $6m Dubai Sheema in favour of a big-race UK campaign
Sports3 days ago
It is the third instalment of the 10-part boxing series titled ‘Countdown to the Middle East Crown'
Sports3 days ago
A chance for manager Carlo Ancelotti and his players to prove they are still relevant, not just in Spain, but at the highest level, a force for the present rather than relics of the past
Sports3 days ago
The fastest time on the 270km Al Futtaim Toyota Stage 2 was set by defending champion Nasser Al Attiyah in another Toyota Hilux, with nine-time World Rally Champion Sebastien Loeb 5mins 16secs away in his Prodrive Hunter
Sports3 days ago
A total of 1,187 runs were scored over five days and only 14 wickets fell in what Australia’s Steve Smith called a “pretty benign, dead wicket"
Sports3 days ago
It was a day when the Argentine vividly illustrated the spirit of the new World Rally-Raid Championship, stopping for more than 20 minutes to assist overnight bikes leader Michael Docherty after his heavy fall, before resuming to take the overall lead
Sports4 days ago
The 35-year-old bowling all-rounder now captains the UAE women’s team and she is now just one step away from taking the country to the 2023 ICC T20 World Cup
Sports4 days ago