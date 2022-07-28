Chahal stars as India complete clean sweep of ODI series against Windies

Veteran jockey Jamie Spencer rallied Marbaan from the rear of the nine-runner field to mow down favourite Holloway Boy (Daniel Tudhope), inside the final 50 metres, for an impressive half-length victory
Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal snapped up four wickets as India defeated the West Indies by 119 runs on the D/L method in a rain-reduced third One-Day International on Wednesday to make a 3-0 clean sweep of the series.
Chahal took 4-17 from four overs, while Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur took two apiece as the West Indies crumbled while chasing 226 runs from 35 overs. They were all out for 137 in 26 overs.
Both, captain Nicholas Pooran and Brandon King scored 42.
Earlier, Shubman Gill was left stranded on 98 in a rain-reduced innings as India reached 225 for three off 36 overs.
Choosing to bat first on a day when showers were forecast, India captain Shikhar Dhawan set the pace with 58 in a 113-run opening stand with Gill, whose run-a-ball 98 was highlighted by two sixes and seven fours.
Shreyas Iyer contributed an energetic 44 in partnership with the opening batsman as the pair stepped up a couple gears when play resumed following a two-hour break for rain.
In the 12 overs bowled before rain returned to end India’s innings, 110 runs were belted off the West Indies bowlers.
However Gill slowed with a maiden international century in sight, only to be denied the milestone by the return of the inclement weather.
Hayden Walsh was the most successful of the West Indies bowlers with two wickets while fellow spinner Akeal Hosein claimed the other.
The West Indies made three changes with all-rounder Jason Holder playing in the series for the first time after testing positive for Covid-19.
Bowler Prasidh Krishna replaced Avesh Khan in India’s only change from the second ODI.
Both teams will be engaged in a five-match T20 series starting with the first game on Friday.
Brief scores:
India beat West Indies by 119 runs (D/L method)
India 225-3 in 36 overs (S. Gill 98 n.o., S. Dhawan 58, S. Iyer 44; H. Walsh 2-57, A. Hosein 1-43)
West Indies: 137 all out in 26 overs (Nicholas Pooran 42, Brandon King 42; Yuzvendra Chahal 4-17, Mohammed Siraj 2-14, Shardul Thakur 2-17)
July 29: 1st T20
August 1: 2nd T20
August 2: 3rd T20
August 6: 4th T20
August 7: 5th T20
