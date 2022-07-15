CAS dismisses appeals by Russian FA and clubs against Fifa, Uefa bans

The World Games will feature 3,600 participants from 100 countries
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Friday dismissed appeals filed by the Russian soccer federation and four Russian clubs against Fifa and Uefa’s decision to ban them from all competition until further notice following the country’s confict with Ukraine.
Global soccer’s governing body Fifa and European soccer’s governing body Uefa decided in February that all Russian teams, whether national or club sides, would be suspended from participation in Fifa and Uefa competitions after the conflict, which Moscow calls a “special military operation”.
In March, CAS rejected a request from the Russian soccer federation (FUR) to freeze Fifa’s suspension, effectively ending its hopes of competing at the World Cup in Qatar.
Later in May, Russian Premier League clubs Zenit St Petersburg, Dynamo Moscow, FC Sochi and CSKA Moscow filed an appeal against Uefa.
“In all of these cases, the Panel determined that the escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and the public and government responses worldwide, created unforeseen and unprecedented circumstances to which Fifa and Uefa had to respond,” CAS said in a statement.
“In determining that Russian teams and clubs should not participate in competitions under their aegis while such circumstances persisted, the Panel held that both parties acted within the scope of the discretion granted to them under their respective statutes and regulations.”
After Fifa and Uefa’s decision, several national soccer associations also announced that they would not play against Russia in the wake of its conflict Ukraine, including those of Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic.
The World Games will feature 3,600 participants from 100 countries
The four-time Olympic champion revealed he was illegally trafficked as a child to the UK
The UAE Team Emirates rider remains confident after the 10th stage
Olympic legend Farah revealed on Monday he was brought to Britain illegally under the name of another child to work as a domestic servant
Chopra, the son of a farmer, became the first Indian to claim an individual Olympic gold in athletics last year in Tokyo
The defending champion has only five teammates left with 12 stages remaining
It was athletics that helped him escape, he says
The AG2R-Citroen rider prevailed from the day's breakaway after resisting a fierce chase by France's Thibaut Pinot