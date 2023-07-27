Bumrah fit and ready for Ireland tour, says BCCI secretary Shah

Marchand clocked 4 minutes, 02.50 seconds to win the 400m individual medley, taking more than a second off Phelps' record
India will be sending a second string squad for the T20I series in Ireland but a fit-again pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is expected to be tested during the three matches in Malahide, Dublin, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Thursday.
Bumrah is currently doing his extensive rehabilitation at the NCA post surgery to cure his lower back stress fracture and is expected to play a couple of warm-up games before a final call is taken.
"Bumrah is totally fit and he may go to Ireland," Shah told reporters here during a media conference.
He also said that with 12 ODIs left before the World Cup, the endeavour will be to have a consistency in selection.
"There will be consistency in selections apart from the Ireland tour," Shah added.
While Bumrah will be making a comeback, none of the World Cup bound senior players, including T20 captain Hardik Pandya will be selected for the three-match series which starts within six days of completion of the five T20Is against West Indies in the United States.
Shah also said that it is the duty of BCCI to see that other cricket boards need support which is why there is so much international cricket taking place.
"For survival of other boards, we have to tour everywhere. Injuries will happen as there is so much of cricket. We need to look after other boards also.," he said.
Vingegaard's winning margin was the largest since 2014 when Italian Vincenzo Nibali took the fabled champion's yellow jersey by 7min 39sec
Satwik and Chirag, the 2022 Commonwealth Games champions, extended their winning streak to 10 matches
'I and Joshua admire him and we're pleased to have him on our land,' said Da Silva's mother after meeting the Indian batting sensation
Vietnam will take valuable lessons despite defeat to US on debut
With one sterling round of 63 the Spaniard moved from the middle of the pack to second place with 18 holes to play at Hoylake
Australia trail by 61 runs in the second innings with only one day's play remaining at the Old Trafford on Sunday