Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Jones withdraw from LIV lawsuit against PGA Tour

Bryson DeChambeau and Matt Jones became the last two players to withdraw their names from an antitrust lawsuit filed against the PGA Tour, Golfweek reported Thursday.
A total of 11 LIV Golf competitors originally filed the suit in U.S. District Court in Northern California in August after joining the start up circuit. That number eventually dwindled to two when Peter Uihlein dropped his name last week.
Brett Falkoff, DeChambeau's manager, confirmed his client's decision to withdraw from the litigation.
"Bryson has made the decision to remove himself from the ongoing litigation between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour," Falkoff said, per Golfweek. "Bryson wants to solely focus on competing at the highest level week in and week out. He will continue to support the growth of golf and its expansion on a global scale, contributing both on and off the course as a positive influence on the game."
Jones offered a short answer when asked by Golfweek why he opted to withdraw from the lawsuit: "No reason at all," he said.
In February, the PGA Tour filed a countersuit against LIV Golf, saying the startup league induced players to break contracts with the PGA Tour.
The original antitrust suit was intended to combat the PGA Tour's decision to suspend golfers for competing on the LIV Golf tour without consent.
