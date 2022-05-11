Boxing legend Mayweather ready to flaunt his skills on Burj Al Arab's iconic helipad

Mayweather will take on sparring partner Don Moore in an eight-round showpiece event on May 14

(From left) Anderson Silva, Floyd Mayweather, Don Moore and Badou Jack during a press conference in Dubai on Wednesday. (Photo by Shihab)

By Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Wed 11 May 2022, 9:00 PM

Floyd Mayweather has promised to be the best version of himself on May 14 when he enters the purpose-built ring on the Bur Al Arab helipad to take on former sparring partner Don Moore in an eight-round showpiece event at the history-making Global Titans Fight Series.

The five-time world champion, who has never lost a fight in his illustrious career that spans two decades, said he intends to prove why no man could ever defeat him, including Moore.

“I’m going to give the people a competitive and exciting fight,” the 45-year-old Michigan native told Khaleej Times during a pre-fight press conference at the Dubai Sports Council offices.

“I’m pretty sure every fighter on the card will put on a helluva show. We want everybody to be cheering, to be happy.

“It doesn’t matter where we fight and that the crowd will be on the smaller side (only 40 privileged ticket holders and VVIP guests). I was born a fighter and I’ll die a fighter, Fighting is what I do and that’s why I’m going to be the best version of myself and be ready to display my skills.”

Moore, one of Mayweather’s most trusted sparring partners who was mentored by the legend’s uncle Roger, said that was going to use the opportunity to showcase his skills.

“This is business, never personal,” he told Khaleej Times. “Floyd and his family and everybody in the Mayweather team is like family to me. I grew up around them. I’m humbly thankful for that.

“But we’re going to stand toe-to-toe, punch-for-punch in front of the world. It’s an exhibition fight, but it’s different. You can play soccer, football or hockey but you can’t play boxing. I’m a real fighter. I’m so excited to put on a performance,” he added.

The spectacular Global Titans fight card will also feature fights between MMA legend Anderson Silva and UAE Warriors champion Bruno Machado, a former world champion in two weight classes, Badou Jack and former Egyptian boxing sensation Hany Atiyo in addition to a ladies fight between Delfine Pasoon and Elhem Mekhaled.

The will also be the first of its kind NFT-enabled boxing event.

“Being the first organisation in the world to provide an NFT enabled live stream sports event is no easy task. But the understanding and awareness of NFTs are still growing. It is of great importance to engage with the early adopters and embrace them into this exciting Web3 project,” said Uday Singh, Global Titans CEO.

“The Burj Al Arab represents the heartbeat of Dubai. What better place to hold a mega boxing event than the iconic helipad!

The fight-card, which will begin at 10 pm UAE time, will be streamed live and available free of charge to subscribers to StarzPlay, an American premium and satellite television network.