Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather to fight in Dubai this year

Team Abu Dhabi star carries advantage into grand finale after Sacchi wins in Portugal
American boxing icon Floyd Mayweather will take on British YouTube star Deji in an exhibition fight in Dubai, British newspaper Daily Mail reported on Wednesday.
Mayweather, who retired from professional boxing with a stunning 50-0 record, also participated in an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi in May this year.
The 45-year-old superstar will return to the UAE for his new exhibition bout on November 13.
The Global Titans fight series event in Dubai will also feature four to six-round bouts with no scoring or judges, the Daily Mail reported.
With a huge fan following on social media, Deji is expected to attract a big audience for his fight against Mayweather in Dubai.
Deji's start in the world of boxing was not an auspicious one as he lost his first three exhibition bouts before registering a win over Yousef 'Fousey' Erakat in August.
In May this year, Mayweather dominated Don Moore at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena during an exhibition bout.
“I thank everybody in the UAE. This crowd is totally amazing. The UAE is one of the best places in the world. Don Moore is still undefeated. We are both still undefeated,” Mayweather said.
Mayweather controlled his exhibition match throughout the eight rounds in Abu Dhabi.
At the end of the bout, he promised to fight once again this year in the UAE.
“I waited for this moment for 26 years. I will bring another fight back to the UAE this year,” he said.
Mayweather is now about to keep his promise with his next exhibition fight against Deji in Abu Dhabi.
