Karthik, bowlers help India see off West Indies in first T20I

Pacer Arshdeep Singh and spinners R Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets apiece, while Dinesh Karthik clubbed a quickfire 41 from just 19 deliveries as India defeated West Indies by 68 runs in the first T20 International in Trinidad and Tobago on Friday.
Chasing a target of 191, West Indies could only muster 122 for 8 in their 20 overs.
The victory gave India a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. The next match will be played on August 1.
Earlier, captain Rohit Sharma scored a half-century and Dinesh Karthik's neat cameo helped India post 190-6.
Rohit made 64, his 27th T20I fifty, from 44 deliveries with seven boundaries and two sixes, while Karthik's knock had four boundaries and two sixes.
West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph took two for 46.
Earlier in the day, wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson was announced as a replacement for KL Rahul in India’s squad for the five-match series.
In an official statement released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, it was confirmed that KL Rahul tested positive for Covid-19 last week and had been advised to rest by the BCCI medical team.
Brief scores:
India beat West Indies by 68 runs
India: 190-6 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 64, Dinesh Karthik 41 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 24; Alzarri Joseph 2-46)
West Indies: 122-8 in 20 overs (Shamarh Brooks 20; Ravichandran Ashwin 2-22, Arshdeep Singh 2-24, Ravi Bishnoi 2-26)
Toss: West Indies
Next match: August 1
