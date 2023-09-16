All about golf: Dubai's newest Pro Shop offers enhanced all-round features

Production City-based facility will include a Golf Academy Powered by SwingFIT in addition to re-vamped hitting bays and simulators

Ian Eveleigh Managing Director of The Pro Shop proudly showing off the new enhanced facility at Dubai Production City. - Supplied photo

By Leslie Wilson Jr. Published: Sat 16 Sep 2023, 8:25 PM

As golf continues to gain more momentum in the UAE there has been a surge of specialized golf stores as well with The Pro Shop at Dubai Production City set to open over the weekend.

Ian Eveleigh, Managing Director of the facility spoke enthusiastically about The Pro Shop told Khaleej Times.

“We have added to our whole retail environment. We have created a golf store for all golfers in Dubai and the UAE and we’d like to call it a destination store,” the South African entrepreneur said.

‘We have also partnered with our friends to create the New Golf Academy Powered by SwingFIT Academies within The Pro Shop.”

The enhanced 1,500 sq meters (16,000 sq feet) retail facility is located in central Dubai Production City, a free zone and freehold area with easy access to Dubai Sports City, Jumeirah Golf Estates and Jumeirah Village."

Describing what’s in store at The Pro Shop, Eveleigh added: ‘There are three re-vamped hitting bays with golf simulators for golf lessons and club-fitting with lots of data technology that is so important for the golfer these days.”

The Pro Shop will also offer top-class coaching facilities by qualified pros.

“We have our Head Professional Richard Dunsby who is well known in Dubai and PGA Professional Greg Roostan,” Eveleigh said.

“Our friendly store staff includes Seamus McHugh, our Retail Store Manager and Tim Perrins, our online retail Manager.”

As the focus on health and fitness has enjoyed exponential growth in the Emirates, it seems obvious that The Pro Shop will offer facilities to support and encourage potential physical development among golfers.

“We have just added an on-site gym for golfers as part of our lesson programs to provide an all-around 360-degree solution for golfers,” Eveleigh said.

“We also have a Coffee Bar with a barber on site for the weekend and we are planning to have this attraction as a permanent offering

“We also have our golf workshop on site for building and repairing clubs, re-shafting and regripping or whatever the golfer requires,” Eveleigh added.

The Pro Shop has a wide product range of the leading global golf brands in stock in addition to its own brands.

It is also supporting local initiatives in a retail capacity such as Palm Tees, the environmentally friendly accessory, and BearFish Sports Apparel, a Dubai-based, global boutique sports marketing agency which also includes their recently launched caps and cap cases.

Eveleigh said he was looking forward to welcoming golfers to The Pro Shop in Dubai Production City to see the new offerings at the state-of-the-art facility,