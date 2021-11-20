Abu Dhabi T10: De Lange scalps five as Team Abu Dhabi beat Bangla Tigers

Abu Dhabi - Paul Stirling, Chris Gayle star with the bat as they win by 40 runs

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sat 20 Nov 2021, 12:28 AM

A formidable Team Abu Dhabi delivered a clinical performance in the Abu Dhabi T10 by bashing Bangla Tigers by 40 runs at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Friday night.

Made to bat first, power-hitters Paul Stirling (23-ball 53) and Chris Gayle (23-ball 49 not out) took Abu Dhabi to 145-4 from 10 overs. Pacer Marchant de Lange, the player of the match, was sensational and picked up five wickets for 23 runs, restricting the Tigers to 105-8 and ensuring Team Abu Dhabi a win by its biggest-ever margin.

“This is a batsmen’s game but it’s how you bowl on the day,” de Lange said after the match.

Asked how he could scalp five wickets in 12 balls, the South African pacer said: “It’s too early in the tournament. So, I don’t want to give away too much but, I think, every bowler has got their own plan. We just try to stick with it. Try to execute and back yourself.”

Earlier, the Tigers skipper Faf du Plessis chose to bowl first but there was little to celebrate for his bowlers. Phil Salt (7), after plonking a massive six, was run-out the next ball in a mix-up with Stirling. Liam Livingstone belted two consecutive sixes off James Faulkner but the Australia left-arm pacer bowled the Englishman to leave Abu Dhabi at 27-2 after two overs. Stirling didn’t let the momentum slip by hitting Luke Wood for a couple of fours and a six. Isuru Udana bowled a tight over to pull things back as Abu Dhabi were 51-2 at the half-way mark. And then the power-hitters unleashed themselves. Gayle hammered Sabir Rao for four sixes and a boundary in a 30-run over. It was raining sixes as Stirling yanked three and Gayle a maximum off Qais Ahmad. Abu Dhabi reached 112-2 after six overs. Stirling lost his wicket after giving himself too much room against Benny Howell. A sharp Udana picked Jamie Overton (3) but Gayle stayed till the end to push the score to 145-4.

“It was good fun. It is a good score,” Stirling said at the innings break.

In reply, Tigers’ opener Andre Fletcher gave a solid start by attacking Sheldon Cottrell for three boundaries and a six. Pacer de Lange dealt a double blow bowling Faf du Plessis (0) and Fletcher (eight-ball 24). Liam Livingstone bowled Johnson Charles (7).

At 31-3, the Tigers were in a tight spot and after Overton picked Will Jacks (1), slipped to 43-4. Hazratullah Zazai timed three fours off Overton as Tigers tried to return into the game. However, a brilliant last over by de Lange slammed the door shut on the Tigers. The lanky South African snared Zazai (11-ball 18), Benny Howell (9-ball 15) and Faulkner (first-ball duck) in the space of 4 balls. And Danny Briggs got Udana (eight-ball 15) in the last over of the match as Abu Dhabi celebrated their first two points of the tournament.

Skipper Livingstone praised the all-round performance.

“I think the way Chris and Paul played in the middle was pretty phenomenal. They got us 20-30 more than what was par on the wicket, and it was great for Marchant to get five wickets.”

Livingstone is elated to having such a range of talented pool in his squad.

“I have loads of options with the ball and power to bat. It is all about backing yourself. We are going to take off from ball one. It is going to be exciting to play with this group of players. Our bowlers are going to go out there and take as many wickets as we can. We aren’t worried about going for the boundaries. It’s a great start. I am looking forward to the rest of the tournament.”

Brief scores:

Team Abu Dhabi beat Bangla Tigers by 40 runs.

Team Abu Dhabi: 145-4 in 10 overs (Paul Stirling 59, Chris Gayle not out, Liam Livingstone 14 not out) vs Bangla Tigers: 105-8 in 10 overs (Andre Fletcher 24, Hazratullah Zazai 18, Isuru Udana 15, Benny Howell 15, Marchant de Lange 5-23).

MOM: Marchant de Lange (Team Abu Dhabi).

