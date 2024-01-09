Abu Dhabi gears up for Ali Monfaradi's mouthwatering clash with Talison

Bahraini sensation Ali Monfaradi. — Supplied photo

Published: Tue 9 Jan 2024, 7:22 PM

Excitement is building for the highly anticipated second edition of the Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship (ADXC 2), scheduled for January 19 at Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Arena.

The Main Card features a thrilling rematch between Ali Monfaradi and Talison, set to unfold within the cage, as both fighters aim for victory in a three-round, three-minute encounter.

The impending match marks the long-awaited rematch between Bahraini sensation Ali Monfaradi and Brazil’s Talison Costa, reigniting their rivalry after a closely contested encounter in the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship Master 1 division final last November.

With the stakes at their zenith, both athletes are driven by an intense desire to emerge triumphant within the ADXC ruleset.

“I may have won our last encounter and am the current World Champion in our division, but I am under no false impressions; Talison is a very capable athlete, and this is a very different ruleset,” said Monfaradi.

“Our previous matches were rooted in strategy and tactics. In the ADXC ruleset, we will see a very different match where we will both be taking more risks, and I have tirelessly prepared in my training camp accordingly.”

Known for his aggressive fighting style and submission-seeking approach, Talison Costa expressed confidence in the ADXC rules, which favour his strengths.

“I have had 13 MMA fights and I’m accustomed to pressing opponents against the cage. Performing Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in the cage presents some differences. Due to my familiarity with it, I believe that in the takedown game, this will provide me with a slight advantage. However, given that it’s a jiu-jitsu fight, anything can happen. I hope to leverage this experience to my advantage.”

Monfaradi, renowned for his strong half-guard game and swift transitions, outlined his plan to leverage these skills against Talison.

“When we compete, we usually showcase only 5-10% of our technique. I wouldn’t say I’m preparing specific techniques; it’s more about refining my arsenal across a spectrum of possible positions,” Monfaradi said.

Costa emphasised the advantage in the takedown game while acknowledging the unpredictable nature of jiu-jitsu:

“Last season, I faced Ali three times, winning twice and losing in the World Pro final. I believe that fighting at ADXC will be a special moment in my career, even more so fighting against a tough opponent who has my respect, which is where I hope we can put on a show for the public in the arena.”