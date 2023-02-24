700 Para-athletes to vie for top honours at 14th Fazza Dubai 2023 Grand Prix

City were held to a 1-1 draw in Germany on Wednesday in the first leg of their last 16 tie with Riyad Mahrez's opener cancelled out by a header from Josko Gvardiol
The stage is all set for the Dubai 2023 World Para Athletics Grand Prix 14th Fazza International Para Athletics Championships that will witness top ranked para-athletes vying for top honours at the Dubai Club for People of Determination grounds from Sunday.
The Dubai 2023 Grand Prix will have participation of 700 athletes from 66 nations, who will be aiming for the Minimum Entry Standard towards qualifying for the upcoming World Championships in Paris and Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.
This was announced during a press conference on Thursday.
The conference was attended by Mohammed Abdul Karim Julfar, Vice-Chairman of the Organising Committee for the Fazza International Championships, Majid Al-Usaimi, Director of the Championships, and representatives of sponsors and partners.
The four-day Dubai 2023 WPA Grand Prix is the second event in the new season after the Tunis 2023 GP that was held earlier this month.
Speaking at the press conference, Julfar said: “The continuance of hosting the Fazza Championships achieves the vision of our wise leadership, which has been motivating us to introduce several initiatives for creativity and excellence and has always raised the slogan of empowering People of Determination and promote their integration into society.”
“This will also help Dubai to become a regional and global centre for the sport of People of Determination,” he asserted.
“The Fazza Championships have been the epicentre of development in the sport of People of Determination at all technical, administrative, and medical levels. And the strong participation in the Para Athletics championship enhances the importance of this global event,” Julfar added.
