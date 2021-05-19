Golf: Nick Tarratt appointed EAGL tournament director

The event will be held on The Fire Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, on June 20

Nick Tarratt, a golf industry veteran, has been appointed as Tournament Director and Senior Auditor of Handicaps for the Emirates Amateur Golf League (EAGL) Mini-Series.

The event will be held on The Fire Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, on June 20, a press release said.

The EAGL Mini-Series is a nine-hole initiative with eight teams featuring four amateurs in all teams. The vision of EAGL CEO and Founder, Sudesh Aggarwal, and his management team, is to raise the profile of corporate golf to the next level and give the participating players the experience of being a Tour Pro for the day in a team format.

Tarratt, the former director of the European Tour’s Middle East division, will assist in all areas of planning. He will also be the Rules Official and Senior Auditor of Handicaps for the tournament.

Suddesh Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of EAGL, said: “We are delighted that Nick can join us with immediate effect for this exciting golf project. Nick has huge experience of organising golf events around the world, especially in Dubai.

“We welcome Nick to the EAGL team and we are all excited by the commitment, passion and experience he will bring to our group. We wish Nick all the best.”

Tarratt praised the EAGL team’s efforts to raise the bar for corporate golf in Dubai.

“It’s great to be able to join the EAGL team. Suddesh and the EAGL team have ambitious plans to raise the bar for corporate golf in Dubai and the UAE which should be applauded,” Tarratt said.

“There is huge potential for the EAGL vision longer term and I’m sure it will be well received, by players, sponsors and the golf industry in this pilot project in just a month’s time.”